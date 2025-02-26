Cyclist fatally struck by MTA bus in the Bronx: NYPD

The Brief The NYPD said a cyclist is dead after being struck by an MTA bus in the Bronx on Tuesday night. The cyclist, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident is being investigated by the NYPD Highway Crash Investigators.



An MTA bus fatally struck a cyclist in the Bronx on Tuesday night, the NYPD said.

What we know:

Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. in the Mott Haven section as the bus turned onto Brook Avenue from East 149th Street.

The cyclist, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This incident is being investigated by the NYPD Highway Crash Investigators.