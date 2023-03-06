Cuts & Slices: Where cultures collide on one pizza pie

Who said oxtail doesn’t go great on top of a pizza pie? Definitely no one at Cuts & Slices.

Nestled in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn, on Howard Ave. is Cuts & Slices where you can get a traditional pepperoni pizza and a curry oxtail pizza all in one visit.

The eclectic flavor pairings on top of a New York mainstay food item has quickly turned this husband and wife-ran pizza joint into a neighborhood favorite.

Since its opening in 2018, Cuts & Slices has never been short of customers, in fact, there’s always a line to get in.

Randy Mclaren, who is the official greeter, co-owns the popular pizza spot with his wife, Ashley.

Mclaren told FOX 5 NY that many people have been sorely misled to believe that only sauce and cheese belong on a pizza.

Mclaren, who's Trinidadian, and his wife, who has southern roots, decided they wanted to create pies with toppings they believed were tops.

So that’s exactly what they did. Foodies everywhere can have a taste of some southern comfort with their chicken and waffles pizza or have a taste of fancy with the shrimp and lobster black truffle pie.

But their creative collaborations on pizza toppings doesn’t stop at just food.

Cuts & Slices did a sneaker collaboration with Adidas featuring their logo on a Forum Hi which is a high top sneaker.

The pizza restaurant also has celebrity fans from musical artists such as Sean Kingston and Lil Yachty, to Food Network’s Sunny Anderson and even Quest Love.

One thing you’ll learn about Cuts & Slices is that it’s original for sure, but as for traditional, not one bit.

By the way, they don't deliver.

A sign outside the shop reads, "Pull up beloved" or you can walk up to make an order.

So the next time you want to level up your pizza game, think outside the box and make a visit to Cuts & Slices where cultures collide, all on one pie.