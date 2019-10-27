Customer fights tip jar thief in Manhattan

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of suspects who stole a tip jar from a restaurant in Chelsea.

According to authorities, the suspects entered a Matto espresso bar location at 188 7th Avenue and grabbed the tip jar before attempting to run away.

A male customer attempted to stop one of the suspects and a physical altercation began. The suspects were able to escape with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.