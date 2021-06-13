Curfew shifts to midnight as partying, violence continues at Washington Square Park

Crime and violence are still an ongoing issue in Washington Square Park, just one week after clashes between protesters and the NYPD over a new 10 p.m. curfew in the park.

According to authorities, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, three people were assaulted in the park. Police say a man and woman were dancing when they were approached by a group of people who punched and slashed them with a razor blade. A third person attempted to intervene but was attacked as well.

In a second incident, a 43-year-old man was reportedly beaten and his phone was stolen.

The violence comes as the Parks Department returned to closing the park at midnight after attempting to enforce the 10 p.m. curfew.

Advertisement

Some say the curfew is excessive, but nearby residents have complained to officials about crime, loud noise, and rampant drug use in the park.