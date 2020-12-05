Cuomo: Schools offer lessons in fighting COVID-19 spread

article

An op-ed written by Governor Andrew Cuomo argues that the low coronavirus infection rates in the state's schools can teach lessons about how to prevent the spread of the virus in the larger community.

The op-ed, published in Newsday, sees Cuomo compare the infection rate in schools on Long Island to the infection rate in the surrounding community. In all of the cases Cuomo sites, the infection rate in schools is far lower than in the community.

"That’s because schools follow basic rules," Cuomo says. "The students and teachers wear masks. They practice social distancing. They frequently wash their hands. Many of the students are serious about doing their part to keep their friends and families safe."

Cuomo argues that we should be following the example of schools to help fight the pandemic and that too many adults have ignored advice from experts to prevent the spread of the virus. As the weather has changed and the holiday season has come, Cuomo says that small indoor gatherings have become the largest spreader of the virus.

"Home, family and friends seem safe, but not from COVID-19," Cuomo said. "Vaccines are coming. We see the light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s stay smart — and alive — until we get there."

Advertisement

Cuomo revealed on Twitter that another 10,761 people in New York tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, and that the total number of hospitalizations in the state had risen to 4,318.

Another 69 people died as a result of the disease.

"I understand New Yorkers may be feeling COVID fatigue, especially now that we have entered the holiday season and the first batch of vaccines is a couple weeks away, but if there was ever a time to double down and be vigilant, it's now," Governor Cuomo said.