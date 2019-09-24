Cuomo pushing for NY, NJ, Conn. to have same marijuana policies

On a radio program on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it makes sense for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to have a uniform policy regulating recreational marijuana for adults to avoid users driving from state to state to get the best deal.

“You don’t want to encourage situations where they have to drive a distance to buy the product,” Cuomo said. “That would increase the chance of them using the product while driving.”

Cuomo also said he wants a coordinated tri-state approach to marijuana vaping. He will hold a news conference on Wednesday with Connecticut Govenror Ned Lamont to discuss the issue.

Cuomo says he hopes to legalize recreational marijuana in 2020.