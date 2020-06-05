Cuomo pushes police reform legislation in NY

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that in the wake of the death of George Floyd, he wants New York State to lead the way on police reforms, centering on some of the most offensive acts of bias and violence we have seen lately.

“We are the ones who hold the standard of what is the right progressive reform,” Cuomo said during his daily briefing on Friday.

Cuomo has introduced the “Say Their Name Reform Agenda,” which will go before the New York State Legislature next week. The legislation centers around transparency, ending what is known as the “50-a” law, which shields police records. The legislation also codifies the chokehold ban into law while also mandating that the attorney general investigate any department or officer accused of wrongdoing, and it makes a false 9-1-1 call a hate crime.

“Stopping police abuse vindicates the overwhelming majority of police who are there to do the right thing and do do the right thing every day,” Cuomo said.

However, critics say Cuomo’s agenda missed the mark.

“There is no preventive measures, there’s nothing to make policing more quintessential, there’s nothing that enails professional development to be proactive as opposed to reactive. We need a system that works for not just police officers, but New York,” said Darrin Porcher, a retired NYPD Lieutenant. “Ultimately we need to keep both sides safe.”

Law enforcement unions in New York released a joint statement in response to Cuomo’s proposal saying that no rational policy discussion can take place against a backdrop of burning police vehicles and looted storefronts, and that they hope the legislature proceeds with a open and deliberative process.