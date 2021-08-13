Cuomo impeachment investigation to be suspended

The Speaker of the New York State Assembly says the impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be suspended upon the governor's resignation taking effect on August 25.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says the decision came after consulting with Chair Charles Lavine and other members of the Assembly.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, he stated: "There are two reasons for this decision. First, the purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation was to determine whether Governor Cuomo should remain in office. The governor’s resignation answers that directive. Second, we have been advised by Chair Lavine - with the assistance of counsel - of the belief that the constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office."

Governor Cuomo announced that he would resign this week. It came days after an independent investigation found that he had sexually harassed several women.

Before he announced his resignation, Cuomo said the report on harassment accusations against him contains "serious issues and flaws that should concern all New Yorkers." The governor claims there was a bias and a lack of fairness in the report.

Heastie says the Assembly committee had uncovered credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor. Beyond the sexual harassment probe, he says there was evidence of misuse of state resources in relation to his memoir as well as improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday's Good Day New York former NY Gov. David Paterson says he didn't see the necessity for the impeachment with Cuomo's resignation.