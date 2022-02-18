CT prison guard accused of selling phone, drugs to inmates

article

A prison guard in Connecticut has been arrested on felony charges after he allegedly sold a phone and drugs to inmates and collected payment through a cash transfer app.

Noe Agramonte, 29, of Meriden, worked at Cheshire Correctional Institution. He's now charged with the conveyance of unauthorized items into the jail.

The investigation started a year ago.

The Connecticut State Police say that on Jan. 28, 2021 troopers were called to the jail after an inmate was caught with marijuana.

The inmate also had a piece of paper with "Have your peoples go to a Cash App and send it to this # 203 808 6233."

Police found the number was linked to Agramonte.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

They later found security footage with Agramonte walking into a supply closet with an inmate for about two minutes. Security footage showed the inmate reach into a garbage bin and conceal an item on himself.

In March, police got search warrants for his phone and Cash App.

The Cash App showed several transactions ranging from $50 to $648. The $648 payment and another for $52 were for a phone that Agramonte brought into the jail for an inmate, police claim.

Agramonte was released on a $10,000 bond. He is due back in court on March 17, 2022.

Advertisement

Agramonte had resigned as a correction officer in October during an internal investigation.