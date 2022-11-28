Crypto founder Tiantian Kullander unexpectedly dead at 30

article

A crypto company founder died suddenly at the age of 30.

Hon Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group announced the death of Tiantian Kullander on its website. He reportedly died unexpectedly in his sleep on Nov. 23, 2022.

"Tiantian (or "TT", as he was lovingly known) was instrumental to the founding of Amber and a pillar of our success. He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth. He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity," the company said in a statement.

Besides co-founding Amber, he sat on the board of Fnatic, an e-sports company, and founded on-chain liquidity underwriter KeeperDAO.

"We lost a great partner and a true friend in TT and words cannot express our sorrow at this time. TT’s legacy will live on and we will work even harder to make Amber the category-defining leader of our industry, as this was TT’s ambition and dream," the company said.

Tiantian was married with a son.