Crowdfunding effort launched to save beloved West Bank Cafe

In 1978, Ed Koch was mayor, a subway token cost 50 cents, and the West Bank Cafe opened its doors for the first time in Hell’s Kitchen. Now, after 46 years, the iconic restaurant and its beloved Laurie Beechman Theatre face the threat of closing for good.

The Manhattan stable hasn't been able to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but owner Steve Olsen says there's always hope.

Just days ago, Olsen was resolved to close the venue, but a surge of support from the theatre community has given him new optimism.

"I was out of hope, and now I’m renewed. We can pull this off," Olsen stated.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located in the cafe's basement and is known for its experimental performances, from plays and musicals to cabaret, comedy and drag shows.

The theatre has been a launching pad for many notable talents, such as Aaron Sorkin, Warren Leight, and John Patrick Shanley.

Comedian Lewis Black has performed on its stage numerous times and even managed the theatre at one point. Iconic comedian Joan Rivers had her final show at the theatre as well.

Now, the cafe's supporters have launched a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising one million dollars. And this isn't their first time, having raised a quarter of a million dollars to support the cafe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last time it was an emergency, we were surviving. This time we are fixing all the problems, looking towards the future, and thriving," said Broadway producer Tom D’Angora.

To raise the necessary funds, D’Angora and other supporters are planning a series of events next month, including fundraisers and a gala at the West Bank Cafe.