Cross Island Parkway crash in Queens leaves 5 dead

Five people are dead after an early-morning car crash on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens on Monday.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on a part of the parkway known as "Dead Man's Curve."

Authorities say a Mazda crashed and then overturned before a Honda slammed into the wreck near Exit 36.

All 5 people in the Mazda were killed.

Police say the Honda's driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.