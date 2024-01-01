Cross Island Parkway crash in Queens leaves 5 dead
NEW YORK - Five people are dead after an early-morning car crash on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens on Monday.
Authorities say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on a part of the parkway known as "Dead Man's Curve."
Authorities say a Mazda crashed and then overturned before a Honda slammed into the wreck near Exit 36.
All 5 people in the Mazda were killed.
Police say the Honda's driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.