12-year-old girl 'forcibly' raped in Brooklyn: NYPD

A 12-year-old girl was "forcibly" raped last night in East Williamsburg.

12-year-old raped, police say

What we know:

The 12-year-old was approached by an unidentified man at 5:45 p.m. Thursday night, Nov. 6, while entering her apartment building near Morgan Avenue and Skillman Avenue.

Police say she was "forcibly" raped after the man grabbed her and pushed her to the ground. He fled the scene on foot.

EMS transported the girl to a hospital in the area in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of both the suspect and the victim are unknown, as are the whereabouts of the suspect.

What you can do:

The NYPD are requesting the public for any assistance in identifying the man wanted in connection with the rape.

He is described as a man of "medium complexion with dreadlocks," and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants, carrying a dark backpack.

Any person with information should either call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or submit their tip on the Crime Stoppers website.