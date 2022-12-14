Crews can strip parts from cars in seconds, cops say

Christian of Forest Hills, Queens, woke up to Wednesday morning and found his Honda Accord standing on milk crates. All four tires and rims were gone.

"Christmas did not come early for me — my day is shot," Christian, who didn't want to give his last name, told FOX 5 NY. "I'm going to have to do a lot of work to get this car up and running, so, not happy."

Christian said he parked his car right across the street from him home at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday. He believes thieves hit his car early Wednesday. He said police told him the Honda Accord is the top target in New York for the theft of rims and tires.

It's similar to a NASCAR pit in which a few guys hop out, they take out the drill, they take out the tires and rims, and they're gone within 60 seconds. — Christian, Forest Hills resident whose parked car was targeted

The NYPD evidence collection team was on the scene on Wednesday. FOX 5 NY saw the technicians dusting for fingerprints.

Police said professional thieves are carrying out these heists. They work in teams and strip parts from the car in as little as a minute.

"It's similar to a NASCAR pit in which a few guys hop out, they take out the drill, they take out the tires and rims, and they're gone within 60 seconds," Christian said.

Vehicle theft is up in area. Grand larceny auto is up almost 60% year to date, according to the 112th Precinct.