Crews respond to hazmat incident near Midtown East

An incident has been reported on the corner of East 56th Street and Sutton Place in Midtown.

The scene is now considered to be secure by officials, and the hazmat material has not yet been identified.

Police say they received a report of one woman being unconscious.

The situation is still ongoing.

Producer's note: This story previously contained erroneous information that multiple people, including two NYPD officers and an emergency responder, were also hurt.