Cow sex allegation leads man to kill fiancee

A man in Indonesia was reportedly arrested for killing his fiancee after she claimed he had sex with a cow.

Mikhael Oi was arrested for the death of the 35-year-old woman, according to Detik.com.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her and then beat her, according to the police.

The woman had reportedly claimed that he had an affair, often asked for sex, and had intercourse with a cow.

She had a wound on her left temple and bleeding in the brain before she died, officials said.

The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.