COVID, flu, RSV cases surge during holiday season

With holiday travel approaching its peak, there’s something else in the air traveling with passengers this year.

A viral trifecta of sorts: a new COVID variant, the flu, and cases of RSV are making lines at pharmacies a little longer than normal.

"A lot of vitamin C for the household. We have industrial supplies of vitamin C gummies," shared a mom on the Upper East Side.

Viral cases surged after Thanksgiving and they’re expected to do the same following Christmas and New Year holidays.

"RSV was trending up. We saw surging of flu a few weeks ago and now we’re seeing a new COVID variant circulating and COVID cases are rising," said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist at NYU Langone Health.

Dr. Parikh is stressing the importance of vigilance and preparation in the coming weeks as the new strain JN.1 is growing on the radar among health professionals.

"The new variant is now becoming the dominant strain. What’s unique is that unfortunately, it's a lot more contagious and transmissible than the previous variants," she told FOX 5.

She says there’s good news though: Those vaccinated don’t get as severely ill as with variants before.

Dr. Parikh says the more COVID testing kits you have in stock, the better, so if you do feel ill, you can find out what sickness you’re aiming to treat. And to reduce your chances of getting sick altogether, she recommends getting as many immunization shots as necessary.

"If you haven’t already gotten your updated flu shot Covid shot make sure you do it as soon as possible you know so that way you’re protected your loved ones are protected, and now there’s an RSV vaccine for certain groups," Parikh said.

For those traveling and hosting over the holiday season the doctor has a few recommendations: Stay masked up, keep that vitamin C handy, stay hydrated and of course wash your hands.