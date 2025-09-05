Hochul order gives New Yorkers access to Covid vaccine without prescription

The Brief New Yorkers can now receive a Covid-19 vaccine without a prescription. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order on Friday. The order will have to be renewed every 30 days.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order on Friday, expanding access to Covid-19 vaccines to all New Yorkers in response to recent federal restrictions.

What we know:

Hochul signed the order on Friday, declaring a statewide emergency, allowing New Yorkers to receive the Covid-19 vaccine without a prescription.

In May, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the COVID-19 vaccines would no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women. Months later, Kennedy announced that the FDA had ended the Emergency Use Authorization that gave people widespread access to the COVID vaccine.

Typically, pharmacies rely on guidance from the federal government about whether they can give the shot to large groups of people, but the committee responsible has not issued guidance for this year's shot, according to the Governor, leading many pharmacies across the state to require patients to get a prescription.

Hochul's order lets doctors and nurse practitioners issue orders to pharmacists to give the vaccine to patients as young as three, and even allows pharmacists to presrcibe the shots themselves.

What's next:

Hochul says New Yorkers will be able to get the vaccine immediately, but that the executive order would have to be renewed every 30 days. In the meantime, lawmakers will start working to figure out a long-term plan to ensure access to the vaccines early next year.