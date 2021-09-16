COVID-19 is leading cause of death among law enforcement

COVID-19 is the leading cause of death among law enforcement nationwide over the last two years.

According to a new study from the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial fund, 346 officers have died from the virus since the pandemic began last year.

Texas has been the hardest hit state, with nearly 100 deaths in 2020.

Despite these sobering statistics, police unions nationwide continue to be some of the most vocal opponents of vaccine mandates.

