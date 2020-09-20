Couple's wedding RSVP allegedly offers better meals for guests who give expensive gifts: 'That is horrific'

They're not wasting the lobster on just anybody.

An unidentified couple planning to marry in the near future had allegedly sent an RSVP that demanded to know the value of the gift they would be receiving so they could provide meal options accordingly.

A snapshot of the outlandish RSVP was recently shared to Reddit's “Wedding Shaming” forum, showing that the future spouses created a four-tiered system of dinner choices, offering generous guests the best grub.

According to the RSVP, those who give the happy couple a gift worth up to $250 will be granted the option of roast chicken or swordfish, while those who give gifts valued between $251 and $500 will be granted sliced steak and poached salmon, in addition to the roast chicken or swordfish.

Guests who provide gifts between $501 and $1,000 in value will be able to pick from all the aforementioned meals or choose an exclusive dish designated to their gift level, which includes filet mignon or lobster tails.

The most expensive tier on the RSVP is reserved for those who gift between $1,001 and $2,500 (or more, if they desire to be that generous) and has been denoted as a “Platinum Gift” level by the unidentified couple. Guests who can afford to provide gifts this extravagant can choose a dish from any of the meal levels or opt for the exclusive 2-pound lobster and souvenir champagne goblet.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Interestingly, guests who may need to request a vegetarian or kosher meal are automatically put into the Platinum Gift tier, although it's unclear if those guests would need to shell out $1,001 or more just to eat at the reception

There is no verbiage on the RSVP that indicates what happens to guests who have allergy restrictions.

Although the identity of the couple hasn’t been revealed, it is possible that the marrying pair are British, as hinted by the British spelling of the word “favour.”

Reddit users were appalled and confused at the RSVP’s tiered meal system.

“Everybody should just say their gift was over $1K, eat the 2lb of lobster, and laugh thinking about the couple opening their $40 toaster later,” reads one of the top comments, which received more than 400 upvotes as of Wednesday.

Another user claimed they would be willing to supply their own food.

“That is horrific,” the comment reads. “My response would be zero and I will bring McDonald’s.”

Others questioned whether the RSVP was actually sent out for a wedding or a fancy gala, but the original poster wrote that they took the photo from a Facebook group and are “desperately waiting for some more information and hoping that it’s just a joke."

For updates to this story, go to FoxNews.com.