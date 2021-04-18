Couple: Man has tossed used cups in their yard for 3 years

An upstate New York couple may have finally solved the mystery of who's been tossing used coffee cups in their front yard for nearly three years.

Edward and Cheryl Patton

After Edward Patton called police, they waited and pulled over a vehicle driven by 76-year-old Larry Pope, who Cheryl Patton said had once worked with her and had had disagreements with her over union issues.

Pope was charged with harassment and ticketed for throwing refuse onto a roadway.

"I found it very hard to believe that someone I knew would do something like that, especially at his age," Cheryl Patton told The News.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The Pattons said the littering has stopped since Pope was pulled over.

Advertisement

A message was left at a phone number listed for Pope on Sunday.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters