Couple killed in dispute over dog, baby left orphaned

A 6-month-old Connecticut baby is now orphaned after their parents were killed in a dispute over a neighbor's dog. A third person remains in critical condition.

The shooting took place in Hartford around 9 p.m. on Sunday. It started as an argument and then it turned deadly.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said it was "hard to find the words" to react to the killings.

The slain victims were identified as Christina Dang, 27, and Chase Garrett, 39. The injured woman who was hospitalized has not been identified.

"We have to find better ways to resolve our conflicts," Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said.

No arrests have been made. Police say they have identified a person of interest in the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.