Couple filmed having rooftop sex during record heatwave

A viral video showed a couple in Birmingham, England engaging in naked rooftop sex on the hottest day on record in the U.K.

The graphic scene unfolded around noon last Tuesday and was posted to Twitter.

A tweet of the video noted that the temperature was 38 degrees Celsius, which is just over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

While the couple was alone on the roof of the parking garage, it is surrounded by tall office buildings.

Someone in one of those buildings recorded the short clip.

One commenter on the video said: "Hope they used protection, the damage you can do to your skin without factor 50 is no joke."