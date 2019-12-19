Couple charged with murder after baby starves to death

article

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — Two Floridians have been charged with starving their 18-month-old son to death.

The child weighed only 17 pounds, according to a Cape Coral police report. Experts said that's in line with what a 7-month old should weigh.

On Wednesday, a Lee County Grand Jury indicted Ryan Patrick O'Leary, 30, and Sheila O'Leary, 35, on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

"The evidence in this case is horrendous," State Attorney Amira D. Fox said at a Wednesday news conference.

The mother called 911 in September when she noticed her son was not breathing and felt cold, according to a police report. She tried to resuscitate the baby, but he was dead when paramedics arrived.

"Early on, it was evident that their son was a victim of neglect," Cape Coral Police Deputy Chief Lisa Barnes said.

The couple told police they are vegan and eat only raw fruits and vegetables.

Advertisement

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Fox said the indictment also includes three other children who also suffered from child abuse and extreme neglect. They are 3, 5 and 11 years old.

“As a mother and state attorney, these are images I will never be able to forget," Fox said.

The couple is set to appear in court Monday morning.

With the Associated Press