Couple buys car for waitress

article

A waitress in Texas had a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving after two strangers she served handed her keys to a new car.

Adrianna Edwards works at a Denny's restaurant in Galveston. Almost every day she walks more than four hours round-trip to get to and from work but her long walks are finally over.

On Tuesday a couple sat in her section and ordered breakfast. In chatting, they discovered that their waitress was saving up money to buy a car.

They left but returned a few hours later and handed Edwards the keys to a 2011 Nissan Sentra.

"In my head, I was like, you know, pranks are cool and everything, but this one is just a tad bit cruel," Edwards said.

But it was real. And now, Edwards' commute will now only take 30 minutes.

"This morning, the first thing I did was look out my window to see if it's actually there, or if, or if I dreamed it," Edwards said. "It smells like a new car. It is a new car for me at least."

Advertisement

Now Edwards plans to put the money she was saving towards going to college sooner than she anticipated.

The couple, who wants to remain anonymous, only asked Edwards to pay their kindness forward when she can.