According to the United States Capitol Police, a staffer for Senator Cory Booker was arrested on Monday for carrying a pistol on Capitol grounds without a license.

The staffer, whose name is Kevin A. Batts, is listed on Legistorm as being a special assistant to the New Jersey senator.

"Yesterday afternoon a Member of Congress led an IDed staff member around security screening at the Hart Senate Office Building. Later that evening, outside the Senate Galleries, the IDed staff member -- who is a retired law enforcement officer -- told our officers he was armed. The staff member, 59-year-old Kevin A. Batts of New Jersey, was arrested for Carrying a Pistol Without a License. All weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds, even if you are a retired law enforcement officer, or have a permit to carry in another state or the District of Columbia."

Senator Cory Booker held the Senate floor

What we know:

The arrest comes on the same day Booker held the Senate floor with a marathon speech that lasted all night and into Tuesday afternoon in a feat of endurance to show Democrats’ objections to President Donald Trump’s sweeping actions.

Booker took to the Senate floor on Monday evening saying he would remain there as long as he was "physically able."

"These are not normal times in our nation," Booker said as he launched into his speech. "And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate. The threats to the American people and American democracy are grave and urgent, and we all must do more to stand against them."