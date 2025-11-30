Cory Booker marries partner Alexis Lewis in two separate ceremonies

U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) announced that he married his partner Alexis Lewis on Saturday in an Instagram post. The couple wed less than three months after announcing their engagement. Booker and Lewis tied the knot initially at the federal courthouse in Newark last week before having an intimate ceremony at an undisclosed venue over the weekend in Washington, D.C., according to The New York Times.



Lewis works at Brasa Capital Management, a real estate investment firm based in Los Angeles. She previously spent time working for former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, The Times reports.

‘Overflowing with gratitude’

What we know:

"Overflowing with gratitude," Booker posted on Sunday morning. "We said ‘I do’ in two places that shaped us—Cory’s beloved Newark and Alexis’s hometown of Washington, D.C.—first at the courthouse, then with our families. Hearts full and so grateful."

Booker served on the Newark City Council before eventually going on to be the city's mayor from 2006 to 2013.

Their D.C. wedding ceremony was interfaith, also according to The Times, as Booker is Christian and Lewis is Jewish.

Dig deeper:

The couple exclusively told The Times that they met through a mutual friend in May of last year. Their first date lasted more than five hours, and Booker asked for a second date that same night.

Booker went on to describe their second date as "even more magical," ending with their first kiss outside the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.