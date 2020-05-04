Coronavirus testing available to all Jersey City residents

article

All Jersey City residents who would like to be tested for COVID-19 can do so beginning this week.

Mayor Steven Fulop announced that the city had signed a contract with a lab to conduct antibody testing starting Monday with front line workers.

The lab will conduct 2,100 test per week. The public will be tested free of charge beginning Wednesday or Thursday.

"This is part of our initiatives around broader testing for our residents so that we can get the city functioning again," said Mayor Fulop.

This is part of our initiatives around broader testing for our residents so that we can get the city functioning again. — Mayor Steven Fulop

New Jersey's second-largest city has operated two testing sites - a drive-thru location on Route 440 and a walk-up site outside Public Safety Headquarters at 465 Marin Blvd.

Approximately 8,000 people with symptoms have been tested for the virus so far, said Fulop. The expanded testing is open to all residents with or without symptoms.