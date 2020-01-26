Coronavirus outbreak in China shuts Hong Kong Disneyland

article

It’s better to be safe than sorry.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, Disneyland in Hong Kong is closing its doors. The theme park announced that they were shutting down as a “precautionary measure” and did not announce a reopening date.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While the park does not specifically state coronavirus as the cause for the closure, they do say that they are in "close contact with health authorities and the government about the situation."

Disneyland Hong Kong posted the announcement to their Instagram page, where it noted, “As a precautionary measure in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, we are temporarily closing Hong Kong Disneyland park starting from Jan 26, 2020, out of consideration for the health and safety of our guests and cast members. The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open. We are in close contact with health authorities and the government about the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is advisable.”

The post concludes by explaining that tickets are valid for six months after their purchase date and that the park will “assist in the refund for guests that have purchased tickets for admission” to the park or booked a room at the resort hotel.

Advertisement

The outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 people. The majority of confirmed cases have been in mainland China, although the virus has been diagnosed in various countries, including the United States and Canada.

Johns Hopkins University has put out a heat map in response to the public health emergency that updates the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world.

According to its website, the map was developed using data from WHO, CDC, China CDC, China National Health Commission and Dingxiangyuan – a website that reportedly aggregates data from Chinese government sources in “near real-time.”

CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM