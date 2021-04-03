Cornell University to require students to be vaccinated ahead of fall semester

article

Cornell University says it will require students returning to classes in the fall to be vaccinated for coronavirus.

The rule will apply to all of the school's campuses.

"With the recent announcements of expanded vaccine eligibility in New York and other states, and increasing vaccine production, it is likely that all members of our community will be able to obtain vaccination sometime this spring or summer," President Martha E. Pollack and Provost Michael I. Kotlikoff said in a statement. "Medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated, but the expectation will be that our campuses and classrooms will overwhelmingly consist of vaccinated individuals, greatly reducing the risk of infection for all. Individuals who are not able to obtain vaccination prior to arrival for the fall semester, or whose vaccination is not recognized by New York state, will be expected to be vaccinated as soon after their arrival as possible, and Cornell is investigating ways to facilitate this process."

A growing list of schools will require students to be vaccinated before returning to campus this fall, including Rutgers University, who made a similar announcement last month.