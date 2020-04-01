Cops shoot man who threatened them with knife, gun, says NYPD

A man armed with a knife and a gun was shot by police in the Westchester Square section of the Bronx.

The 55-year-old man was warned multiple times to drop his weapons as he continued to approach and threaten the officers, said the NYPD.

Two officers opened fire on the man, striking him in the torso.

The man was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. The officers were treated for ringing in their ears.

The incident took place at Zerega Avenue and Westchester Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cops released photos of the gun and the knife recovered from the man.

