Cops shoot suspect wanted for car robbery in Queens

The NYPD is investigating the shooting of a suspect involved in a car robbery in Jamaica, Queens.

Police tracked the car owner's cell phone to 97th Avenue between Allendale Ave. and Liverpool St. where they found the vehicle at around 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers approached the suspects when they took off and drove into a police van, according to cops. One officer opened fire striking the passenger of the stolen vehicle in the chest.

The car's 21-year-old driver was arrested. Charges against him and the other suspected car thief were pending.

Two officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation, Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said. The officers' and suspects' names were not immediately released.

It was unclear if the man under arrest had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.