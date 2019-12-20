Cops shoot kill man outside LIRR station

Suffolk County police say they shot and killed an armed man outside the Brentwood Long Island Rail Road station.

Two officers initiated a stop Thursday night in the station's parking lot when the driver of the vehicle ran off carrying a backpack, according to cops.

Police chased the man and Tazered him. The man also pulled at a gun and fired at the officers, according to police.

He has not yet been identified.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m.

The investigation continues.