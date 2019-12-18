Cops hunt suspects in robbery pattern around Morningside Park

The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery pattern in the same park and area where Barnard student Tessa Majors was stabbed to death.

A 25-year-old man walking his dog at around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 2 was approached by a male who attempted to open a pocket knife, said police. The victim punched the suspect in the face and ran off, but fell down a set of stairs as he attempted to get away. The suspect also fled.

In the second incident about 30 minutes later, a 39-year-old man attempting to make a delivery near the park at 353 West 118th Street, was approached by the two suspects who were carrying a knife and made a gesture as if they were carrying a gun. They threatened to shoot the man, said police.

The suspects took $60, a cell phone and the vicitm's scooter before fleeing in an unknown direction.

New statistics show an 82 percent increase in violent crimes and sex crimes in the park which includes the murder of Majors, a first year student at the Morningside Heights college.

Advertisement

Cops said they'e obtained surveillance video taken the night of the murder, but did not release details about what the video shows.

A 14-year-old suspect remains on the loose after he ran off on his way to turn himself into police, said the NYPD.

A 13-year-old suspect who confessed to being involved in the crime remains in police custody until his next court hearing on Jan. 2.