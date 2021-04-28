Bullets fly as gunmen on ATVs exchange fire with suspect on street

The NYPD wants to find the gunmen who exchanged gunfire while riding all-terrain vehicles in the Concourse section of the Bronx with a third suspect who opened fire from the street and fled in an SUV.

Video of the incident shows bullets flying at about 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday as a 55-year-old man sat in his Honda sedan in front of 710 Exterior Street. A bullet struck the windshield and the driver's seat headrest, said police.

The man was not injured.

One of the suspects fled in a white Dodge Durango northbound on Exterior Street.

