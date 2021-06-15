Cops hunt gunman who opened fire in front of Staten Island deli

Police have released video of a gunman opening fire outside a deli on Staten Island.

Cops want to find the man seen firing two rounds in front of M & Z Deli in Graniteville on Apr. 22 at about 10:40 p.m.

The suspect shot at the unidentified people before fleeing southbound on Amity Place.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The suspect is described by police as an adult male with a medium complexion about 5'8" tall with a medium build and approximately 160 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket, black track pants with a vertical white stripe and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

All calls are strictly confidential.