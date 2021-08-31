Cops bust Long Island mail thief who sliced postal inspector

article

A man who had stolen a US Postal Service master key was caught in the act of opening mailboxes and attempting to steal the contents before attacking a postal inspector, said Nassau County Police.

On Monday at about 4 a.m., Romy Fabre, 26, of Queens, went into the post office at 185 West John Street in Hicksville while Jahki Hawkins, 22, of the Bronx, waited outside in a 2016 grey BMW. Detectives and postal inspectors tried to arrest him when he began to violently resist and used a sharp object to cut the inspector on his face and body, said police.

Hawkins was arrested without incident.

The postal inspector was taken to a local hospital with cuts to his eye, face, leg, and arm.

Fabre was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, criminal tampering, criminal possession of stolen property, and larceny.

Hawkins was charged with illegal possession of personal ID, criminal facilitation, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Both were expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Hempstead.

