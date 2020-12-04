Drivers arrested, cars seized in illegal street racing probe

article

Police have arrested a dozen men and impounded 10 cars for illegally racing on the streets of Suffolk County.

In response to complaints from residents about street racing, officers went undercover last month to investigate, authorities said. The cops arrested some drivers immediately after races that took place in Deer Park on Nov. 10 and East Farmingdale on Nov. 15. Police busted other suspects later, authorities said.

Under county law, officers seized a 2017 Honda Civic, a 2020 Honda Civic Si, a 2013 Audi AS4, a 2019 Dodge Charger, a 2019 Ford Mustang, a 2012 Ford Mustang, a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500, a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse, a 2012 Nissan 370Z, and a 2020 Toyota Supra in connection with nine races, police said.

Officials are looking for two more cars in connection with the arrests: a 2008 BMW 335I with New York license plate JJD 4951 and a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro with New York license plate KEN 9374.

Authorities charged the 12 drivers, who range in age from 19 to 29, with illegal speed contest and reckless driving. One of the suspects also faces aggravated unlicensed driving, police said.

New York City police are dealing with a spike in complaints about illegal street racing since the pandemic began.

