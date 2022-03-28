Cops arrest man seen on video smashing church windows in Queens

The NYPD said it arrested the man seen on security camera video vandalizing a church in Jamaica, Queens.

Tonnie Smith, 32, of Merrick Boulevard, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

According to police, Smith used a long stick to smash a glass-framed entrance and a glass window at Community Church of Christ on 108th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

Smith fled the scene on foot. Police released a video of the vandalism.

