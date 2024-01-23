Erik Duran, NYPD cop who threw cooler that led to deadly crash, charged with manslaughter

Erik Duran -- the former NYPD cop accused of throwing a cooler at a suspect, causing a deadly crash – facing a multitude of charges, including manslaughter, for the August incident.

According to reports, Eric Duprey, 30, was fleeing New York City police officers on a motorcycle when Duran hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from close range, causing the violent crash.

Police said Duprey tried to flee on a friend's motorcycle after he was caught selling drugs to an undercover police officer.

The sergeant was standing on the sidewalk as part of the "buy-and-bust" operation carried out by the Bronx Narcotics Unit.

Duran was indicted by New York Attorney General Letitia James in connection with Duprey's death.

The case has sparked conversations about the cause of the crash and the officer's use of force.

Surveillance video obtained by The Associated Press showed Duprey driving the gas-powered motorcycle on a sidewalk toward a group of people, including the sergeant, who was not in uniform.

The video then showed Duran throwing a cooler, causing Duprey to lose control of the motorcycle and veer into the street.

Duprey was pronounced dead at the scene minutes after the crash.

Police declined to specify what drugs Duprey was accused of selling.

Duprey’s mother, Gretchen Soto, said that the police narrative was "all lies," insisting that her son was not selling drugs or trying to evade officers. She said she was on a video call with him from Puerto Rico during the incident when suddenly the screen went dark.

"He wasn’t fleeing. He wasn’t fleeing. He was just on the motorcycle talking to me on the video chat. And he passed by that place when all of a sudden the call cut out," she said in Spanish.

She said Duprey lived in the Bronx, worked as a delivery driver and had three children, ages 3, 5 and 9.

"They left three fatherless babies," Soto said. "I’m going to get justice."

Duran has been recognized by the department dozens of times for what it deems excellent and meritorious police service, according to a police personnel database.

Duran's disciplinary record includes a substantiated complaint last year for abusing his authority during a stop, according to the city's Civilian Complaint Review Board.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is a developing story. Check back for updates.