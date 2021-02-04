Man impersonating police officer abducts girl on Long Island

article

Suffolk County Police are searching for a man who impersonated a police officer and abducted a girl who was later able to fight him off and run away.

Two girls, ages 14 and 16, were walking west along Hebert Avenue in Lindenhurst on Wednesday at about 3:35 p.m. when they were approached by a man in an SUV who said he was a cop, according to police. The girls told the man they were headed to the library when he offered to drive them.

Once in the library parking lot, the suspect told the older girl to get out before he drove away with the younger girl. The man drove to a nearby park and began to touch the teen. She was able to fight him off and run out of the vehicle, according to police.

The girl went to a nearby house where the homeowner called 911.

A description of the suspect was not released. An investigation was ongoing.