Chaos breaks out at demonstration for killed protestor against planned APD training center

After a Georgia-based activist protesting what some critics have come to call ‘Cop City’ was killed in a raid, demonstrators took to Underground Atlanta Saturday evening to honor his life and continue their protest against the facility. However, what started as a peaceful protest at 5 p.m., took a violent turn just before 6 p.m. when people began throwing bricks at buildings and setting off fireworks in the streets.

Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was the protestor killed by Georgia State Troopers during a sweep at Intrenchment Creek Park, the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, on Wednesday. He called himself 'Tortuguita' for short.

Investigators said Teran did not comply with commands by a joint task force and that he fired at a trooper first.

Manuel Esteban Paez Teran (Provided to FOX 5)

A picture of the gun that the agency said they found on Teran was released. Officials said ballistic investigators matched that gun to the bullet that wounded the trooper.

Seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism on Wednesday.

(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Just before 6 p.m. during the protest Saturday, dozens of demonstrators flooded the streets and began vandalizing property and police vehicles. FOX 5 was live when one of those vehicles burst into flames.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta Police Department vehicle burst into flames during the protest. (Credit: Billy Heath)

The office of Gov. Brian Kemp released the following statement Saturday evening:

"While the state continues to respect peaceful protest, acts of violence against person or property will not be tolerated. Those committing such unlawful acts will be arrested and prosecuted fully."

FOX 5 reporter Tyler Fingert saw Atlanta police officers carrying zip ties during Saturday's protest.

The Atlanta Police Department released the following statement:

"Atlanta Police officers have responded to a group damaging property at several locations along Peachtree [Street]. Several arrests have been made at this time and order has been restored to the downtown space. This is still an active and ongoing investigation and we will not be able to provide specifics on arrests numbers or property damaged, at this time."

A heavy police presence is expected in the area for the rest of the night.

