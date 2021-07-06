Expand / Collapse search
Coors Light will pay you $5,000 to ‘chill’ this summer

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Business
FOX 13 News
coors light article

Credit: Coors Light

TAMPA, Fla. - If you’re searching for a summer job, one company is offering a chance for future employees to get "paid to chill."

Coors Light is hiring people in seven cities to do just that. One of those cities is Tampa. 

These are the openings: Hammock Mechanic, S’more tender, Beer Bouncer, and Backyard Lifeguard. All things you’re probably already doing this summer. However, with Coors Light, you get paid $5,000 to do it. 

You have to be 21 or over to apply. The deadline is midnight July 12.

To apply, head over to Coors Light’s website
 