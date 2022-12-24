Control tower evacuated at Newark Airport

The control tower at Newark Liberty Airport was evacuated Saturday due to an apparent water leak.

Dozens of flights have been delayed and incoming flights air being held on the ground at their original airports until the matter is resolved.

"The FAA temporarily evacuated the Newark control tower due to a water leak," the FAA said in a statement.

According to the FAA's National Airspace System Status website, departures to Newark are being delayed by an average of 186 minutes.

The incident is just one of several travel holiday problems that have hit the tri-state region leading up to Christmas, causing thousands of travelers to be badly delayed in getting to their destination.

