Contamination concerns have LI officials looking to NYC for water

When it comes to Long Island’s drinking water many have concerns about drinking from unfiltered faucets because of emerging contaminants in Long Island’s aquifer.

But now a new idea of possibly tapping into New York City’s upstate water supply has some officials wondering if it’s realistic.

The city’s water department said it has extra water after years of conservation efforts. Tyrand Fuller, Chairman of the Long Island Water Conference says many providers are open to the idea of purchasing some of the extra water to service residents of western Nassau County. But he says long term there would have to be a backup supply and there are factors to consider in the short term.



“As water suppliers it’s our responsibility to consider all options,” Fuller said. “We’re considering treatment options, backup supply options, we’re doing everything in our power to deliver water that is of the highest quality to our residents. New York City does add fluoride to water, Long Island residents locally will have concerns Mostly corrosion issues because you’re talking about differing water chemistries.”



Environmentalists say the city source is a lot cleaner because it’s sourced from an upstate reservoir system. Adrienne Esposito, Exec. Director with Citizens Campaign for the Environment says a feasibility study would hopefully answer some questions.

“We need to look at and see what kind of infrastructure we would need, how much it would cost us and over what kind of timeline would it take,” she said.



The possibility of tapping into the city supply comes at a time when many local water districts are seeking to purchase expensive equipment to filter out new chemicals.



Local officials are waiting to hear if New York State will fund the study.