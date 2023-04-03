2 construction workers killed in trench at JFK Airport, officials say

article

Two workers were killed after becoming trapped "under construction rubble" in a trench at a worksite at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

The incident was reported around 11:25 a.m. Monday near JFK’s building 49. The workers became trapped in some sort of trench in the area, which prompted more than 60 firefighters to respond for a rescue, according to local authorities.

The large emergency response is pictured at the construction site at JFK on April 3, 2023. (Credit: FOX 5 New York)

The view from SkyFOX showed heavy equipment surrounding a plank-lined trench as workers and firefighters swarmed the area.

Emergency crews were able to remove the victims, but both were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Their names were not immediately released.

The view from SkyFOX shows a wider shot of John F. Kennedy International Airport, with the emergency response pictured in the lower left-hand corner. (Credit: FOX 5 New York)

"A stop order for all construction at JFK has been issued," The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement about the deaths. "The Port Authority is conducting a thorough investigation and will be cooperating with all other investigative agencies."

