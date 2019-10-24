Construction worker killed in Midtown elevator accident

A 24-year-old construction worker is dead after an construction accident at a site in Midtown Manhattan.

According to authorities, the victim was inside a elevator approaching the 33rd floor of a construction site located at 1227 Broadway when he was crushed by a metal saddle that was protruding from the elevator shaft.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made an investigation into the incident is ongoing. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.