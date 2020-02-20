Connecticut women wows judges on LEGO Masters

Some of the world's most talented LEGO architects battled it out to be crowned LEGO Master on the new FOX show Wednesday night.

I caught up with one of the contestants who ended up on the show by chance.

Jessica “Ragzy” Ewud quit her 9-5 gig to pursue her passion as an artist here in the Tristate area. Ewud just happened to use LEGO bricks as one of her art mediums like one of President Lincoln made up of 4,000 bricks, that's now featured at the LEGO Store in Rockefeller Center.

I like to do things that are really iconic. President Lincoln created the building blocks of civil rights. So they do have symbolic meaning behind them.

Ewud’s talent for brick building and design caught the eye of FOX’s LEGO Masters, and earned her a spot on the show, alongside her design partner, Sam.

In Wednesday’s episode – they were challenged with building a LEGO design off of an item that was cut in half. In their case – a fire hydrant. The duo crafted a magical mermaid that got them through to the next round.

You can see if Jessica is one step closer to becoming the LEGO MASTER next Wednesday at 9 pm on FOX 5.

