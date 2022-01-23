Connecticut man arrested after alleged racist rant over smoothie

A Connecticut man has been arrested after being caught on video in an alleged racist tirade over a smoothie.

A video that first circulated on Tik Tok shows a man police have identified as James Iannazzo, 48, threatening female employees at Robeks, a smoothie shop in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Iannazzo is allegedly seen trying to force his way through an employees-only doorway and is also recorded throwing something at employees.

Iannazzo told police that his son had an allergic reaction to a smoothie and demanded to know which employee made it.

The video allegedly shows Iannazzo using anti-immigrant slurs in an expletive-laden tirade.

Iannazzo was arrested and charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, beach of peace and criminal trespassing. His employer, Merrill Lynch, also said it had investigated the incident and fired Iannazzo, saying "Our company does not tolerate behavior of this kind."