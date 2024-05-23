Connecticut lawmakers looking to crack down on noisy cars

Lawmakers in Connecticut have proposed a new law that would allow police to use sound cameras that can identify noisy cars, snap a photo of the car if the decibel level reaches a certain level, and mail the owner a ticket.

Congressman Bobby Gibson pushed the legislation calling it a quality-of-life issue for residents in the state who have been complaining about loud noise from exhaust pipes or even deafening stereos.

"I was approached by a lot of constituents who were complaining about the different noise levels in their neighborhoods," said Gibson.

Under the new law, municipalities would be able to use automated listening devices, which would catch cars running at volumes over 80 decibels. That’s equivalent to the same level of noise as a vacuum cleaner.

But, the proposal doesn't have total support, with some critics saying the tickets would be discriminatory to black and brown communities.

"For somebody who is low-income, that could be a substantial hit to their income, maybe make it impossible for them to pay rent that month or to put food on the table," said Jay Beeber of the National Motorists Association.

Gibson says he is waiting on Governor Ned Lamont to sign the legislation into law. If Lamont does so, then each driver caught by a sound camera would first receive a warning in the mail, and then a up to $250 fine for repeat offenses.